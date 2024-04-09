Authorities crackdown on Roman plunder 

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 15:05

Archaeological sites raided at night. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Officers from the Guardia Civil have cracked down on a criminal network accused of raiding archaeological sites in the Caceres province, Extremadura.

The report, published on Tuesday, April 9, detailed operation ‘Tamussia’, which took place at the end of 2023, focusing on the ancient Roman sites at Caparra and Villasviejas del Tamuja, within the territories of Oliva de Plasencia and Botija.

Cultural preservation

The investigation resulted in the arrest of six individuals, with another three also facing investigation.

The suspects are linked to several offences, including extensive damage to historical heritage estimated to be in excess of €376,000, theft on a grand scale, money laundering, and association with a criminal outfit.

The operation has led to the retrieval of 2,500 artefacts, predominantly coins from the 1st century BC, pointing to the Tamusia Mint. These items boast a 97 per cent rarity index, underscoring their immense archaeological value.

Night-time raids and the loss of heritage

Employing advanced metal detectors, the criminals conducted nocturnal searches within these protected zones. This not only led to the misappropriation of invaluable archaeological artefacts but also erased the scientific context of these finds.

The culprits then proceeded to sell these relics at significantly reduced prices through specialised online platforms, further compounding the loss to historical research.

The fight against archaeological crime

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement carried out searches in Moraleja, resulting in the seizure of the looted items along with metal detection equipment and a detonating firearm.

This marked a pivotal moment in the battle against the illicit trade of historical objects. All those detained and investigated, seven men and two women, have been placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court No. 2 of Caceres.

The operation was supported by various governmental departments, highlighting a collective effort to safeguard Spain’s cultural heritage.

The endeavour showcases the Guardia Civil’s commitment to protecting Spain’s archaeological treasures against plunder. It sends a clear message to would-be thieves, the past is not theirs for the taking.