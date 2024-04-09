Passport gender change – the Netherlands

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 09 Apr 2024 • 15:15

Parading for transgender Credit: Rosemary Ketchum, Pexels

The legislation approving passport sex change is unlikely to go through in the Netherlands, as discouraged by the NSC party leader, Pieter Omtzigt.

The New Social Party leader argues that the majority of the MPs are against the notion and due to the changes in the MPs, the discussion can only be held once there is a new government established.

Right-wing parties have been opposing the legislation since it was drawn up in 2022 by the D66 (Liberal Democratic Party); granting transgender people the right to change their sex in official documents without the doctor´s approval.

The NSC MP, Nicolien van Vroonhoven asked the cabinet to withdraw the legislation, although stating to the Press: “We are absolutely not against changing sex. But it should not be too easy either. There are real risks to women’s safety. In England, for example, men have been given access to women’s prisons and that is not something we should want.”

The D66 member, Joost Sneller, expressed his concerns: “Apparently the rights of all Dutch people are no longer guaranteed.”

The NSC politician, Feemke Zeedijk, like van Vroonhoven admitted that the Party holds no prejudice towards transgender people, however, the Party was too “busy” to address the legislation: “We are certainly not against transgender people, but a rigorous step is not necessary now.”