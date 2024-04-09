Incredible rescue of missing Brit tourist with Alzheimer’s

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 18:01

A senior British tourist diagnosed with Alzheimer’s went missing in Barcelona for over 35 hours.

On Sunday, April 7, David Moore, a vulnerable 65-year-old British tourist, left his hotel room at 4:30 am. David’s unsuspecting wife didn’t realise he had gone until she woke at 7:30 am.

Disappearance

David, on holiday with his wife Christine and friends Donna McCarron-Flynn and Mark Flynn, wandered away from his hotel in the early hours, sparking an extensive search.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and still mourning the loss of his son in 2023, David’s disappearance left his companions and family back home beside themselves with worry.

At 6ft 2in, he also is disabled and has difficulty in walking, he left without essential items like his glasses, money, or phone.

Community effort

In response, the group, alongside concerned locals and online communities, distributed hundreds of flyers and turned to social media for help.

Donna, a church pastor from David’s home town of Edinburgh, described his state of confusion before he went missing: ‘David was unhappy and confused. He kept saying he wanted to get the bus home. He seems obsessed with getting the bus and forgetting he was in a different country,’ reported the Mirror.

A happy ending

The turning point came when a young woman, experienced with the challenges of Alzheimer’s saw a Facebook post and set about searching.

Donna McCarron-Flynn posted the good news online: ‘DAVID HAS BEEN FOUND and it was through Facebook and Faithful Prayer!!!

‘A young woman whose Dad has Alzheimer,s, who has experience of this tragic illness, saw a post whilst she just happened to be on holiday in Barcelona and decided to look for him.

‘She found him resting in a bus stop, filthy and resting. Looks like he’s been walking all night and all day. He’s conscious but unwell and heading to hospital in an ambulance.’

The heartfelt message concluded: ‘There’s not a word for the gratitude we feel right now to all who Posted and Prayed. We worked together, by the grace of God, and saved a man!

David’s relieved family are no doubt celebrating the power of collective hope and action in bringing David back safely.