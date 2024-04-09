By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 8:23

Unveiling ancient splendour: MARQ's 'Dynasties' exhibition draws thousands. Image: MARQ / Facebook.

MARQ has proudly introduced its new exhibition ‘Dynasties: The First Kingdoms of Prehistoric Europe’.

During the first three days of the exhibition, over three thousand people explored the three exhibition rooms for free.

The exhibition showcases more than 480 artefacts from 20 museums and institutions across Spain, Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, and Denmark.

‘Dynasties’ offers a glimpse into Bronze Age craftsmanship from continental Europe, explaining how and why these artefacts were made, who used them, and their creators.

Organised by the CV MARQ Foundation and the Alicante Archaeological Museum, the exhibition aims to make this ancient history accessible to all.

Running until October 13, the exhibition features rare pieces such as the gold diadem from Quinta da Água Branca, Portugal, the gold hat from Schifferstadt, Germany, and the gold-hilted sword from Guadalajara, Spain.

MARQ is located at Pza. Dr. Gómez Ulla s/n, Alicante.

For more information head to the website: info@marqalicante.com or call (+34) 965 14 90 00.