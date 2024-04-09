Zorya ter Beek – the choice of euthanasia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 14:22
Preparing an injection
Credit: Mikhail Nilov, Pexels
The 28-year-old Zorya ter Beek has spent years battling mental conditions and has now decided to end her life in assisted suicide, approved by her psychiatrist.
Zorya ter Beek lives in a small village in the Netherlands and she had once had the dream of pursuing a profession in psychiatry but her diagnosis of autism, borderline personality disorder and depression made her consider a different option.
“I was always very clear that if it doesn’t get better, I can’t do this anymore,” said Teer Bek to the Press.
She turned to her psychiatrist and although was evaluated as physically healthy, the doctor confirmed that medication was “powerless” in treating her case.
Using euthanasia became an option. In the Netherlands, assisted suicide has been legal since 2001 and was the cause of death in 5 per cent of the Dutch population in 2022.
As Zorya makes this decision, she is supported by her partner and has scheduled the procedure for May this year in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She shared with the Press to feel “a little afraid of death, because it is an absolute unknown.”
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
