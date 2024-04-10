Free transport: Rinconbus upgrade benefits students

By Catherine McGeer •
THE Rincón de la Victoria Town Council has announced an update to the free transportation service, Rinconbus, starting Monday, April 15. This update, according to Mobility and Transport Councillor Pablo Pardini, will be free and will primarily affect those under 18 and students aged 18 to 25. This marks the first update since the introduction of the free transport card in March 2022.
It’s important to note that the Rinconbus urban transport service is free in Rincón de la Victoria for children under 18, students (aged 18 to 25), and seniors over 65.
Therefore, it’s crucial for those turning 18 to reapply for activation as students aged 18 to 25 if they remain registered in the town and are pursuing official studies.
Young people can apply for the card in person at the General Entry Registry of the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall or online through the Electronic Headquarters, with the mandatory submission of the following documentation: ID of the Cardholder, proof of enrolment in a public or private institution for official studies.
