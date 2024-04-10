Guardamar is full of surprises in April

By Marina Lorente • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 9:33

In April 2024, the Guardamar del Segura Town Hall is bustling with a myriad of events:

From April 8 to 14, indulge in the flavours of the 2nd Rice Week at nine local eateries. Sample specially crafted rice menus priced at €28, excluding beverages. For more details, check out the Guardamar Turismo website.

Additionally, embark on a culinary journey with the II International Tapas Route at the Urbanización El Raso neighbourhood. The route features delectable offerings from ten local bars and restaurants, priced at €3 per tapa and beverage.

Continuing the festivities on April 12, enjoy guided historical tours and savour culinary delights at the Tapas Route. Also, engage in youthful exuberance with activities at the Centro Social Juvenil, offering games, workshops, and more.

April 13 brings the vibrant Neighbourhood Party at the Campo de Guardamar Auditorium, alongside guided tours and youth centre activities.

For a cultural infusion on April 14, partake in a canine competition and peruse the craft market at the Urbanización El Raso Neighbourhood Party.

Beyond these highlights, the month is packed with yoga sessions, theatrical performances, and guided tours. Dive into the full spectrum of events by visiting the Guardamar del Segura Town Hall’s website.

