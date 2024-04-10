Guardamar is full of surprises in April

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 9:33
Market stalls / Credit: Cascotes y chascarrillos
In April 2024, the Guardamar del Segura Town Hall is bustling with a myriad of events:
From April 8 to 14, indulge in the flavours of the 2nd Rice Week at nine local eateries. Sample specially crafted rice menus priced at €28, excluding beverages. For more details, check out the Guardamar Turismo website.
Additionally, embark on a culinary journey with the II International Tapas Route at the Urbanización El Raso neighbourhood. The route features delectable offerings from ten local bars and restaurants, priced at €3 per tapa and beverage.
Continuing the festivities on April 12, enjoy guided historical tours and savour culinary delights at the Tapas Route. Also, engage in youthful exuberance with activities at the Centro Social Juvenil, offering games, workshops, and more.
April 13 brings the vibrant Neighbourhood Party at the Campo de Guardamar Auditorium, alongside guided tours and youth centre activities.
For a cultural infusion on April 14, partake in a canine competition and peruse the craft market at the Urbanización El Raso Neighbourhood Party.
Beyond these highlights, the month is packed with yoga sessions, theatrical performances, and guided tours. Dive into the full spectrum of events by visiting the Guardamar del Segura Town Hall’s website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.