Murcia’s exports to UK thrive despite Brexit

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 10:12

MURCIA concluded 2023 with over €889 million in exports to the United Kingdom, ranking as the sixth province with the highest exports to the country.

Regional Companies Shine at London’s IFE

The International Food & Drink Event (IFE), held in London in late March, attracted over 27,000 professionals. The Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Business, through the Institute of Development (Info), has for the first time spearheaded the participation of regional companies at this event, the UK’s most important food and beverage fair.

Key Export Categories from Murcia to the UK

Economy, Finance, and Business Councillor Luis Alberto Marín emphasised the significance of the UK market for the regional export sector. He noted, ‘The quality of our products, especially in agri-foods, has sustained high levels of commercial relations despite the impact of Brexit.’ This is supported by Murcia ranking as the sixth most exporting province to Spain in 2023, and even fourth at the beginning of this year. Top exports include fresh and frozen vegetables and fruits, juices, and chemicals.

