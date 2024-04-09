Foreign tourist spending increases in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia: Tourists favourite in 2024.
TOURISTS from abroad splurged a record-breaking €138.8 million in the Region of Murcia during the first two months of 2024, with an average stay of 13.9 days. According to data from Frontur by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Murcia welcomed 103,905 foreign tourists during this period, marking a 3.7 per cent increase from 2023.
These tourists contributed to a significant increase in spending compared to the same period last year, totalling €138.8 million, up by 23.6 per cent, as reported by INE’s Egatur Survey.
The daily average expenditure of foreign tourists visiting Murcia soared to €96.05, marking a 17.4 per cent increase from 2023 (compared to 5.9 per cent nationally). Moreover, in the first two months of 2024, foreign tourists extended their stays in the Region to an average of 13.91 days, far exceeding the national average of 8.23 days. Thus, Murcia stood out as the community with the longest average stay.
Regarding origins, the UK topped the list with 24,139 tourists, followed by France with 18,249, and Belgium with 12,444 visitors.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
