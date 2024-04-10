Spellbound in Velez-Malaga: Magic weekend unveiled

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 17:17
Get ready to be spellbound!
Image: Shutterstock/ Standret
PREPARE to be spellbound! Vélez-Málaga is set to host its inaugural magic extravaganza, ‘Vélez-Mágica’, on April 13 and 14. This enchanting event, unveiled by Popular Traditions Councillor Lourdes Piña, promises to captivate audiences of all ages with two mesmerising shows at Teatro del Carmen and a street performance on Calle Canalejas.
The magic-themed weekend kicks off on Saturday, April 13, with a special treat for youngsters at Teatro del Carmen. Magician Fran Qué, a two-time Spanish Magic Champion, alongside performers Javi Cruz and Anahí, will dazzle the audience with mind-bending tricks and illusions during the children’s matinee at noon.
Later that evening at 8:30 pm, families can enjoy another spectacular gala featuring magicians Manolo Costa, Mindanguillo, Javi Cruz, and Anahí, promising an evening of wonder and entertainment.
Sunday’s finale takes magic to the streets of Canalejas at noon, inviting families to experience the enchantment in an open-air setting. Magicians Javi Cruz and Luigi, both double Spanish Magic Champions, will amaze audiences with their street magic skills.
Don’t miss this magical weekend in Vélez-Málaga! Tickets for the show at the Teatro del Carmen are priced at €10.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.