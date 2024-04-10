Spellbound in Velez-Malaga: Magic weekend unveiled

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 17:17

PREPARE to be spellbound! Vélez-Málaga is set to host its inaugural magic extravaganza, ‘Vélez-Mágica’, on April 13 and 14. This enchanting event, unveiled by Popular Traditions Councillor Lourdes Piña, promises to captivate audiences of all ages with two mesmerising shows at Teatro del Carmen and a street performance on Calle Canalejas.

Saturday’s Spectaculars

The magic-themed weekend kicks off on Saturday, April 13, with a special treat for youngsters at Teatro del Carmen. Magician Fran Qué, a two-time Spanish Magic Champion, alongside performers Javi Cruz and Anahí, will dazzle the audience with mind-bending tricks and illusions during the children’s matinee at noon.

Enchanting Evening Gala

Later that evening at 8:30 pm, families can enjoy another spectacular gala featuring magicians Manolo Costa, Mindanguillo, Javi Cruz, and Anahí, promising an evening of wonder and entertainment.

Sunday’s Street Magic Finale

Sunday’s finale takes magic to the streets of Canalejas at noon, inviting families to experience the enchantment in an open-air setting. Magicians Javi Cruz and Luigi, both double Spanish Magic Champions, will amaze audiences with their street magic skills.

Get Your Tickets Now

Don’t miss this magical weekend in Vélez-Málaga! Tickets for the show at the Teatro del Carmen are priced at €10.

