Almoradi Plaza Fair

By Marina Lorente • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 11:32

The presentation/ Credit: TCVB

The presentation of the Almoradí Plaza fair was led by the mayoress of Almorad, Maria Gomez, and the councillor for Commerce, Jose Antonio Latorre, alongside the new board of directors of the Almoradi Traders Association.

Scheduled for April 12, 13, and 14, the municipality is poised to become the trade capital of the Vega Baja with this event, set to unfold in the iconic Plaza de la Constitución and boasting exciting new features. The Trade Fair will kick off its festivities on friday, April 12, at 4.30pm and continue throughout the weekend until 2.30pm on sunday.

Nearly thirty local specialised establishments will be showcasing a diverse array of high-quality products, accompanied by personalised service. This year, the Fair introduces a thematic twist, with Andalucia and its Sevillanas Fiesta taking center stage.

A nice plan for the weekend

Throughout the weekend, visitors can indulge in not only shopping but also the vibrant atmosphere of a central flamenco tablao, hosting a dynamic program of events and performances. Children are also in for a treat, as workshops for creating flamenco fans and lanterns will be available over the three days.

Friday afternoon, starting from 6.30pm, the Alba Rociera Choir from Torrevieja will serenade the crowd. Saturday noon will see the Dance Factory Academy take the stage for a dazzling sevillanas exhibition, followed by live music by Filiu y Cia in the evening at 6pm, with comedian Marco Antonio performing at 8pm.

On Sunday, the Alba Rociera Choir returns, and from midday, a spectacular fashion show featuring select businesses will unfold at the central tablao, adding a touch of glamour to the festivities.