Axarquia’s first online training school opens

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Empowering Axarquía Image: Shutterstock/ Tikhonova_Marina

AXARQUIA villages are set to benefit from the establishment of the region’s first Online Training School, thanks to an agreement between President Vicente Campos of the Sierras Tejeda and Almijara Natural Park Consortium, local mayors, and Matrícula 10 company.

President Campos Leads Axarquia’s Educational Transformation

President Campos stressed the importance of education in securing employment opportunities. With courses priced around €40 each, residents can access a wide range of professional development opportunities. These courses aim to enhance skills, thereby increasing employment prospects and eligibility for job pools and civil service exams.

Seize the Moment: Enhance Your Skills with Axarquia’s Online School

Those interested can register through official town websites and Matrícula 10’s social media platforms by April 19. President Campos encouraged residents to seize this opportunity for skill enhancement and professional growth in a flexible, accessible learning environment.

For more Axarquia news click here