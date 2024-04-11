Axarquia’s first online training school opens

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 19:19
Empowering Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ Tikhonova_Marina
AXARQUIA villages are set to benefit from the establishment of the region’s first Online Training School, thanks to an agreement between President Vicente Campos of the Sierras Tejeda and Almijara Natural Park Consortium, local mayors, and Matrícula 10 company.
President Campos stressed the importance of education in securing employment opportunities. With courses priced around €40 each, residents can access a wide range of professional development opportunities. These courses aim to enhance skills, thereby increasing employment prospects and eligibility for job pools and civil service exams.
Those interested can register through official town websites and Matrícula 10’s social media platforms by April 19. President Campos encouraged residents to seize this opportunity for skill enhancement and professional growth in a flexible, accessible learning environment.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.