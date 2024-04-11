Bellaluz Arty Crafty coffee morning

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 17:14
Arts and crafts/ Credit: Tallypress
Looking for a delightful way to spend your Friday morning? Look no further than the open-air craft sale and coffee morning happening at La Manga Club’s Bellaluz Plaza Square on April 19.
Starting from 10.30am and lasting until 1.30pm, this event offers a perfect opportunity to support local businesses and foster community spirit within La Manga Club. Join in the festivities as you peruse the offerings from the Bellaluz Craft Group, a collective showcasing a diverse array of handmade treasures.
From original artworks that will add a touch of uniqueness to your home, to CBD oils for those seeking natural wellness solutions. Be sure to check out the hand-painted items, wax melts, and natural skincare products, all crafted with care and attention to detail.
Indulge your sweet tooth with local artisan sweets and cakes, lovingly prepared by talented bakers from the area. Whether you’re in the mood for a decadent treat or searching for the perfect gift, you’re bound to find something to delight your senses.
This event is a gathering for all, where locals and visitors alike can come together to celebrate creativity, community, and the joys of supporting small businesses.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.