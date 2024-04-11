Bellaluz Arty Crafty coffee morning

By Marina Lorente • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 17:14

Arts and crafts/ Credit: Tallypress

Looking for a delightful way to spend your Friday morning? Look no further than the open-air craft sale and coffee morning happening at La Manga Club’s Bellaluz Plaza Square on April 19.

Starting from 10.30am and lasting until 1.30pm, this event offers a perfect opportunity to support local businesses and foster community spirit within La Manga Club. Join in the festivities as you peruse the offerings from the Bellaluz Craft Group, a collective showcasing a diverse array of handmade treasures.

A market where you will find everything

From original artworks that will add a touch of uniqueness to your home, to CBD oils for those seeking natural wellness solutions. Be sure to check out the hand-painted items, wax melts, and natural skincare products, all crafted with care and attention to detail.

Indulge your sweet tooth with local artisan sweets and cakes, lovingly prepared by talented bakers from the area. Whether you’re in the mood for a decadent treat or searching for the perfect gift, you’re bound to find something to delight your senses.

This event is a gathering for all, where locals and visitors alike can come together to celebrate creativity, community, and the joys of supporting small businesses.