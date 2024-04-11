‘Bruised But Not Broken’ outreach

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 12:15

Forefront of of 'Bruised not Broken' Charity shop

Lorraine Massey, originally from Yorkshire, England, found her haven in Spain’s sun-soaked shores 21 years ago.

A decision sparked by familial bonds and a fondness for the Spanish tranquil way of life, her journey took a poignant turn following the loss of her daughter, Rebecca, to cancer. Inspired by Rebecca’s indomitable spirit, Lorraine founded Bruised But Not Broken in 2011—a beacon of hope for families grappling with cancer.

Compassion in action

At Bruised But Not Broken, compassion reigns supreme as Lorraine and her team spearhead a mission to provide direct aid to those in need. Whether it’s offering financial support to a single mother recuperating from surgery or supplying essential medical equipment, Lorraine’s commitment to alleviating suffering knows no bounds.

With a rich background in retail and caregiving, Lorraine infuses Bruised But Not Broken with her innate empathy. Loyalty bonuses, 50 per cent discounted rates for cancer patients, and occasional giveaways reflect her unwavering dedication to supporting individuals facing adversity, ensuring her legacy of care endures.

Join their team

Bruised But Not Broken extends a warm invitation to the community, welcoming volunteers willing to dedicate a few hours or mornings each week to their noble cause. Those interested in joining their compassionate mission can easily reach out to get involved.

How to contact

Located at 55 Calle San Bartolome in El Campello, Bruised But Not Broken is more than just a shop—it’s a sanctuary of solace and support. With a website for online purchases and donations, and a welcoming demeanor that transcends language barriers, Lorraine’s door is always open to those in need.

For help or inquiries, contact the office at 965-776-578 or Lorraine directly at 608-524-896, or email info@bruisedbutnotbroken.co.uk.

Open Monday to Saturday from 10.30 am to 2 pm.