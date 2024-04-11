Controversial figure O.J. Simpson Dies at 76

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 17:59

Credit: EWN

O.J. Simpson has passed away at the age of 76.

Simpson’s family announced on Wednesday, April 10, that the former American football star, actor, and broadcaster had lost his battle with cancer.

The former NFL star succumbed to his struggle with prostate cancer in Las Vegas, surrounded by his close family.

The message posted on Twitter/X read: ‘On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

‘During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.’

Simpson’s death marks the end of an era filled with both admiration and controversy. He had been in hospice care in the months leading to his passing, following a public battle with the illness.

Simpson’s Legacy

Simpson’s life was a mixture of exceptional athletic achievement and profound personal turmoil. Before the controversies, he was celebrated as a Heisman Trophy winner from USC and a legend with the Buffalo Bills.

His transition from sports to Hollywood saw him become a prominent actor and the face of Hertz in numerous campaigns.

Trials and tribulations

The latter years of Simpson’s life were overshadowed by legal battles, most notably the trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Despite his acquittal, a civil court later found him liable for their deaths, a verdict that haunted him alongside other legal issues, including a conviction for armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007. Simpson’s life, post-prison, remained in the public eye, with many still interested in his story.

One of his last public appearances, posted online on February 11, Simpson expressed support for the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII, in a message full of enthusiasm.

I’m from the Bay and I’m going with Bay!!! Lets go @49ers pic.twitter.com/MoO9TELc8B — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 11, 2024

Simpson’s journey from celebrated athlete to Hollywood star and then to a figure mired in legal controversies is a story of fame and fortune, a very public fall from grace, and a never-ending quest for redemption.

His death closes a chapter that was watched by the world, filled with moments of brilliance on the field and years of controversy and legal wrangling off it.