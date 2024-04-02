By Kevin Fraser Park •
Early diagnosis
As part of World Colon Cancer Day, which is celebrated every March 31, the Spanish Association Against Cancer launched the campaign ‘Play your part in detecting colon cancer’, which aims to increase participation in colorectal cancer screening programmes, aimed at the population aged between 50 and 69 years.
This campaign is particularly important in Malaga, as it is the Andalucian province with the worst acceptance rate and the worst participation rate, far behind the other provinces.
Faced with this reality, the Spanish Association Against Cancer will raise awareness in different places such as pharmacies and shopping centres with a clear message: screening saves lives. “A few minutes can change your life. Take a simple faecal occult blood test, because 9 out of 10 people can be saved if this cancer is detected early”, says the organisation.
According to estimates by the Cancer Observatory, 40,203 people were diagnosed with colon cancer in Spain in 2023. Specifically in Andalucia there were 6,653, cases and in Malaga alone, 1,360 new cases were diagnosed last year.
