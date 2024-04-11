Dog Day Afternoon in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 16:50

Dog show, competition and walk Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola is celebrating the 13th Dog Day at the Sohail Castle on Sunday April 21. The day will start at 10am in the Plaza de España, where a canine walk to the Castle will begin.

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula said, “we will be able to enjoy another year of celebrating Dog Day, outdoors in a fantastic setting of the Sohail castle. We want it to be a day of conviviality in Fuengirola, since we are an animal friendly town where we promote the coexistence between citizens and pets “.

At the start of the day, participants will all be given gifts for their pets and the walk will run from Plaza de España, along the Paseo Marítimo, to the Parque del Castillo, where the marquees will house the different associations and businesses that collaborate with the event.

Mula announced that this year, apart from the exhibitions, parades, raffles and adoptions, there will be a National Canine Competition valid for the Andalucian Championship, organised by the Canine Society of the Costa del Sol. “This is a new activity that is being set up with the aim of promoting not only health and beauty in dog breeds but also working dogs,” explained the Mayor.

A diploma and a medal

The Canine Society will also be putting on an exhibition of Andalucian dogs and will be organising a ‘Social Dog’ test, with completely free registration on the day of the competition, aimed at owners of dogs in the city who want to see if their pets pass three very simple tests: an anatomy test, a health test and a sociability test. If they manage to pass the tests, they will be given a diploma and a medal for their dog.

The Special Unit of Canine Guides of the National Police of Malaga will showcase the work carried out by their dogs and the Animal Domus shelter will have a stand with dogs up for adoption throughout the event.

There will also be a charity bar, a paella tasting organised by AFA (Asociación de Familares de Enfermos de Alzeheimer) and there will be a raffle among the participants of the event with products from the participating businesses.