Dublin dad’s inspirational charity paddle

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 12:24

Frank Mullen preparing for the challenge. Credit: paddle4parkinsons.ie

Can courage and determination truly make a difference? In the case of a resilient Dublin father, the answer is a resounding yes.

On June 28, Frank Mullen, a 61-year-old resident of Donabate and a father battling Parkinson’s disease, will embark on an extraordinary journey.

He plans to kayak down the River Shannon, covering a daunting 300km to support Parkinson’s Ireland.

Paddling for a cause

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the 2023, Mullen has not let this diagnosis dampen his spirit. He explained to Dublin Live: ‘I kayak because I’m involved with a local sea scout troop here in Donabate and a lot of our activities are around the water and paddling.

‘When I was talking with the neurologist [after my diagnosis] he said whatever you do to keep fit, do more of it.’ His involvement with sea scouts and his passion for kayaking has propelled him towards this challenge.

The River Shannon presents a formidable path, yet Mullen is determined to complete the task. ‘I’m not the first person to kayak the length of the Shannon, I won’t be the fastest person to kayak the length of the Shannon, but it’ll be the first time I will have done it,’ he states, demonstrating his undaunted spirit.

Support and awareness

Aiming to raise €10,000 for Parkinson’s Ireland, Mullen’s journey is not just about personal achievement. He sees this as an opportunity to contribute to a community that supports individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Throughout his own journey with the condition, he has received immense support from family, friends, and colleagues.

In light of Parkinson’s Awareness Week, running until April 14, Mullen encourages others affected by the disease to seek help and stay active.