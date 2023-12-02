DGT Rules On Driving With Certain Illnesses

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 18:24

Image of unwell driver. Credit: STEKLO/Shutterstock.com

RESPONSIBLE drivers make sure that they comply with the necessary laws to drive on Spain’s roads. But how often do they take their health into consideration to ensure their safety and that of others?

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is actively working to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities. Recently, a key aspect of this initiative involves scrutinising drivers’ health conditions, as reported by ABC.

A reminder from the DGT has emphasised the importance of being in prime physical shape for driving. They have implemented several measures to assess drivers’ fitness, essential for safe driving.

This includes restricting individuals with certain medical conditions from driving, to avoid any potential road mishaps.

Driving Restrictions Based On Health

Several health conditions can impact a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely. Digestive diseases, for instance, are a major concern.

Although individuals with conditions like kidney transplants or nephropathy requiring dialysis are not outright banned from driving, they do however need a favourable medical report to continue driving. Post-transplant patients must wait six months before they can renew their driving permit.

Oncological And Cardiac Concerns

Oncological and oncohematological disorders also come under scrutiny. Driving is restricted for individuals suffering from these conditions, although a period without pain could allow for their return to driving.

Vascular diseases are monitored too, especially if there’s a risk of vessel rupture. Cardiac conditions, including arrhythmias, pacemaker implants, and recent myocardial infarctions, are similarly regulated.

Psychiatric And Degenerative Diseases

Mental health is another crucial factor in determining driving fitness. Conditions like alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, and anxiety fall under this category.

Degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or osteoporosis, also prohibit individuals from driving. Non-compliance with these regulations can lead to hefty fines, potentially reaching up to €6,000.

The DGT’s new regulations serve as a reminder of the importance of health in safe driving. They underscore the responsibility of drivers to make sure that they are.