Finnish president’s new €1 million Audi

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 13:30

Finland's presidential car. Credit: Matti Porre/Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Following the recent election of Alexander Stubb as the 13th President of Finland, a new official car has been commissioned for use.

On Thursday, April 11, Finland’s President began using a new, armoured Audi A8 L Security quattro as the official state car.

It must be noted that the decision to purchase a new state car is not influenced by the current President’s term or personal preferences. Instead, it is considered a strategic, long-term investment by the Office of the President of the Republic. This approach ensures operational efficiency and fiscal prudence.

Joint procurement effort

This high-security vehicle, replacing a 12-year-old model, was acquired through a tender process initiated in the autumn of 2022. It was a collaborative effort involving the State’s tender framework and the Prime Minister’s Office, which also updated its official vehicle.

Financial overview of the presidential vehicle

The total expenditure for the President’s new vehicle reached €1.1 million. Surprisingly, vehicle tax accounted for about half of this cost. The figure also includes expenses for routine maintenance, safety checks, and essential training sessions.

This methodical upgrade underlines the commitment to maintaining high-security standards for Finland’s leadership. The Audi A8 L Security quattro, a blend of luxury and security, befits the stature and the security needs that comes with the office.

As the President embarks on duties in this new luxury vehicle, it symbolises a blend of tradition with modernity, reflecting Finland’s progressive outlook.