By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 15:00

RNATB Chairman and Shipmate Rich Ward. Image: RNATB.

The Shipmates (S/M) of the Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) had a great time at their latest meeting at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant in Quesada.

About half of the 120 members showed up for some fun and camaraderie.

During the meeting, they celebrated S/M’s Joan Ward and Rick Ward for their 15 years of service with the RNATB. They received certificates and a big applause from everyone.

They also welcomed S/M Lenny Manning as the new Branch Social Secretary and gave him a warm round of applause when he got his badge. S/M Kim Hemingfield, the new Raffle Assistant, was also applauded when she got her badge.

S/M Graham Shelton received recognition for his role as Branch Schoolie and Assistant Rum Bosun, getting lots of applause too.

The Shipmates were excited to welcome two new members, S/M’s Ken Nobes and Amanda Clancy, and they got their membership stuff with cheers from everyone.

S/M Tony Jenkins shared some funny stories from his time in the Navy.

They also had a toast called Tot Time, where they remembered St George’s Day and toasted to all the Shipmates with birthdays coming up.

S/M Graham Shelton taught everyone some Navy slang, known as ‘Jack Speak’, this time about watches and bells, which basically means working shifts and knowing the time.

And, of course, they had the thrilling Raffle, which always leaves everyone in high spirits and looking forward to the next get-together.