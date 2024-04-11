Mojacar theatre group wins the Almeria Theatre prize

By Julian Phillips • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 19:19

The Mojacar theatre group "Aquelarre" with their prize. Credit: Mojacar theatre group "Aquelarre"

On April 8, the Mojacar theatre group “Aquelarre” won the Almeria theatre prize, “Manuel Galiana”, for the Best Stage Design at the 2nd edition of the awards. Montese Soler and Joaquín Saez created the winning design.

This was “Aquelarre’s” first time participating in the festival since joining the Almeriense Federation of Amateur Theatre (FEALTA). They competed against various groups from other municipalities in the province for the award.

FEALTA aims to support amateur theatre productions in Almeria by promoting performances, organising circuits, training activities, and providing promotional and support services.

The awards ceremony, held at the Cervantes Theatre in Almeria, coincided with International Theatre Day and is highly respected in the theatre community. It recognises the dedication, skills, and collaboration of theatre makers in the province.

“Aquelarre” began its journey 10 years ago with “El Indalo Mensajero,” involving nearly 100 people. The group, now comprising 18 actors aged 15 to 84, is currently working on two productions. Their recent premiere, “Milagro en el Convento de Santa Maria Juana,” was well-received in Mojacar.

Their upcoming projects include staging “La Pasion de Cristo” for Easter 2025, featuring live songs, and rehearsals for “La Dama del Rio Aguas,” based on a local legend.