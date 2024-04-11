Puzzle Solutions Edition 2023

By Eugenia • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 11:32

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bias; 2 Stag; 3 Glut; 4 To-do; 5 Ouch; 6 Heel; 7 Loft; 8 Thus; 9 Show; 10 Wise; 11 Eggs; 12 Shop; 13 Part; 14 Tuna; 15 Aped; 16 Drum. TRUMPET

QUICK QUIZ

1 Burt Lancaster; 2 The Gambia; 3 Robert Louis Stevenson; 4 Larry Hagman; 5 The Mikado; 6 Ten; 7 Bambi; 8 Derrick; 9 Jack Nicholson; 10 Tonto.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Hike; 8 Calamitous; 9 Senorita; 10 Leer; 12 Relent; 14 Totals; 15 String; 17 Assign; 18 Idea; 19 Manx cats; 21 No thank you; 22 Base.

Down: 2 Interested; 3 Echo; 4 Plaint; 5 Impart; 6 Athletes; 7 Tsar; 11 Enlightens; 13 Epitaphs; 16 Gemini; 17 Annoys; 18 Inns; 20 Club.

QUICK

Across: 5 Buck; 7 Passionate; 8 Gnaw; 10 Tyro; 12 Lei; 13 Brutal; 16 Major; 18 Dab; 20 Fret; 21 Puff; 22 Lot; 24 Wales; 25 Hyphen; 26 Eye; 27 Boss; 29 Much; 33 Incidental; 34 Leap.

Down: 1 Jar; 2 Espy; 3 Logo; 4 May; 5 Beg; 6 Crawl; 9 Cliff; 10 Timely; 11 Dud; 13 Brawn; 14 Tape; 15 Abuses; 17 Atop; 19 After; 23 The; 25 House; 27 Bode; 28 Send; 30 Hip; 31 Act; 32 Bad.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Liberar, 5 Aisle, 8 Waist, 9 Ramitas, 10 Sabanas, 11 Thorn, 12 Polish, 14 Grabar, 17 Espia, 19 Undress, 22 Realise, 23 Lamer, 24 Slang, 25 Maraton.

Down: 1 Lawns, 2 Béisbol, 3 Ratón, 4 Rarest, 5 Admitir, 6 Sitio, 7 Enseñar, 12 Piedras, 13 Shaking, 15 Beer mat, 16 Museum, 18 Plata, 20 Dolor, 21 Siren.

NONAGRAM

alit, back, baht, bail, bait, balk, bath, blag, blah, blat, calk, chat, gait, ghat, hack, hail, halt, lack, laic, lakh, lath, tach, tack, tail, talc, talk, aitch, balti, batch, batik, black, chalk, habit, latch, lathi, alight, bhakti, backlit, BACKLIGHT.

