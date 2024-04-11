Saudi Arabia´s influence on women´s rights

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 19:50
Women in Saudi Arabia
Credit: Arian Zwegers, Flickr
The UN´s upcoming Status of Women Commission will be chaired by Saudi Arabia; will this threaten or benefit gender politics across the world?
This March, Saudi Arabia was elected to chair the UN‘s forum to promote women’s rights and reduce gender discrimination. None of the UN member states protested; Saudi Arabia UN´s ambassador, Abdulaziz Alswasil, was chosen by “acclamation”
The laws in Saudi Arabia require a woman to obtain a male guardian´s permission to marry, and to obey her husband in a “reasonable manner.” The World Economic Forum revealed that Saudi Arabia remains amongst the Global Gender Gap´s ten lowest-ranked countries.
Oxfam International´s head of gender rights and justice revealed: “Giving power to people who are trying to regress gender justice weakens the language [on] the key issues that we want to push the needle on,”
Yet some authorities indicated that Saudi Arabia´s involvement may be a way of challenging the current laws of the nation, as the head of advocacy of ALQST commented: “We believe that international collaboration can lead to positive change and that Saudi Arabia’s willingness to engage could hold incentives.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.