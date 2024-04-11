Spotify billionaire chooses Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 10:37

Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify Photo: Flickr CC / Stuart Isett

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek seems to be in the market for an exclusive beachfront villa on Marbella’s Golden Mile according to reports on social media.

Daniel Ek is the founder of Spotify and one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs and has reportedly become infatuated with a large villa located in the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile, valued at €30 million.

Located in the Santa Margarita urbanisation the villa is known as El Bosque because of the large garden and trees surrounding the main house, which has direct access to the Paseo Marítimo. It’s located in an exclusive area next to Marbella Club, the five-star luxury resort and hotel complex where some of the most popular celebrities stay.

Many famous celebrities have had or still have their refuge in Marbella, such as Julio Iglesias, Antonio Banderas, Arturo Fernández, Carmen Thyssen, Elena Benarroch, Maribel Verdú, Vicente del Bosque, Lola Flores or the late Duchess of Alba.

Rejected by Google

Now it is Daniel Ek, who has set his sights on the municipality. The young entrepreneur, who has revolutionised the music industry over the last fifteen years, has fallen in love with Marbella.

Born in Stockholm, when he was only 14 years old, he set up a web page creation business from his home. He hired other young people from his class, to whom he lent mobiles and video games in exchange for their collaboration. He was rejected as an employee by Google because he did not have a university degree but now his company is currently valued at €2.5 billion.