Velez-Malaga historical market: Portovelis Market

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 14:58

Experience Mercado Portovelis Image: Shutterstock/ SpeedKingz

THE upcoming Mercado Portovelis is set to transform the Historic Centre of Velez-Malaga into a vibrant hub of animation and entertainment. Spearheaded by Vélez-Málaga City Council, in close collaboration with the Vélez-Málaga Merchants and Entrepreneurs Association, this market promises success from its debut on Sunday, April 21.

Exploring Mercado Portovelis: A Threefold Experience

Officials including Lourdes Piña, responsible for Popular Traditions; Juan Fernández Olmo, overseeing the Historic Centre; and Beatriz Gálvez, in charge of Commerce, have unveiled details of the event.

The market will feature food, crafts, local products, and artistic creations across three locations: the San Francisco Market, Plaza de la Constitución, and Plaza del Carmen.

Inclusive Invitation: Join Mercado Portovelis as Participant or Patron

Beatriz Gálvez emphasised the event’s inclusivity, inviting participation from businesses, artists, artisans, and food producers. Prospective participants have until five days before each event to apply.

Mark Your Calendars: Mercado Portovelis Opens April 21!

The opening hours will be from 10 am until 5 pm and everyone is encouraged to get involved. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming market.

For more Axarquia news and events click here