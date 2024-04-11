Velez-Malaga historical market: Portovelis Market

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 14:58
Experience Mercado Portovelis
Image: Shutterstock/ SpeedKingz
THE upcoming Mercado Portovelis is set to transform the Historic Centre of Velez-Malaga into a vibrant hub of animation and entertainment. Spearheaded by Vélez-Málaga City Council, in close collaboration with the Vélez-Málaga Merchants and Entrepreneurs Association, this market promises success from its debut on Sunday, April 21.
Officials including Lourdes Piña, responsible for Popular Traditions; Juan Fernández Olmo, overseeing the Historic Centre; and Beatriz Gálvez, in charge of Commerce, have unveiled details of the event.
The market will feature food, crafts, local products, and artistic creations across three locations: the San Francisco Market, Plaza de la Constitución, and Plaza del Carmen.
Beatriz Gálvez emphasised the event’s inclusivity, inviting participation from businesses, artists, artisans, and food producers. Prospective participants have until five days before each event to apply.
The opening hours will be from 10 am until 5 pm and everyone is encouraged to get involved. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming market.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.