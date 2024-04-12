A musical in bubblegum pink

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 15:26

Barbie - the musical Photo: Barbie Boom

Barbie Boom – The Musical In Bubblegum Pink is a dazzling musical show designed to delight the whole family, inspired by the most outstanding film phenomenon of recent decades: Barbie. This exciting staging, which will take place at the Felipe VI Auditorium Theatre of Estepona on Sunday June 9 at 5pm, immerses spectators in a universe full of colours and fantasy.

Experience some pink fun through this sensational musical, where talented artists will give life to unforgettable characters, accompanied by a spectacular soundtrack sung live. An event that will not only entertain the children, but will also captivate people of all ages. Head to Estepona to experience the magic of Barbie Boom in Bubblegum Pink and get your tickets now through the TAF Estepona website.