Published: 12 Apr 2024
News laws will help to crack down on noise pollution.
Credit: Creative Commons.
Almeria is updating its noise regulations after 30 years of outdated rules. People often complain about street noise to the Almeria Town Council, from hospitality venues, traffic, to municipal cleaning vehicles.
The council is preparing a new ordinance to tackle noise pollution, as the current regulations from 1994 are no longer fit for purpose.
The mayor aims to create updated rules aligning with current laws to better manage noise pollution. The current ordinance, dating back to 1994, has seen only partial updates in 1998 and 2000. However, the significant changes in regulations over the years necessitate a fresh approach.
The new ordinance seeks to prevent, control, and reduce noise pollution, protecting human health, property, and the environment. It includes precise methods for evaluating and managing noise, acoustic zoning, and procedures to regulate noisy activities. The goal is to ensure peaceful coexistence and address neighbourhood noise issues effectively.
To gather public input, the Council has initiated a 10-day public consultation. This allows citizens and organisations affected by noise regulations to share their concerns and propose solutions. The council is keen to address grievances and find practical solutions for noise-related issues.
