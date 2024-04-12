Deputy Labour leader under police investigation

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 14:20

Angela Rayner with Labour leader Keir Starmer. Credit: AngelaRaynerMP/Facebookcom

Deputy Labour leader, Angela Rayner is now facing a police investigation concerning her residency status prior to her becoming a member of parliament.

The inquiry revolves around Rayner’s residential declaration, with police investigating whether this may have broken electoral law.

The Allegations unfold

In March, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) decided to reassess claims against Rayner, suggesting that she might have violated electoral laws by misstating her primary residence.

This development follows Conservative Party deputy chair James Daly’s report, which contrasted Rayner’s claims with statements from her neighbours.

Daly alleges that Rayner incorrectly registered her residence on the electoral roll. Furthermore, there are inquiries regarding whether she accurately reported capital gains tax from the sale of her former council house in 2015.

Legal compliance and electoral integrity

The Guardian reports that Labour officials have expressed unwavering confidence in Rayner’s adherence to the rules, with a spokesperson stating, ‘Angela welcomes the chance to set out the facts with the police.

‘We remain completely confident that Angela has complied with the rules at all times and it’s now appropriate to let the police do its work.’

Meanwhile, Rayner maintains her innocence, insisting, ‘I have done absolutely nothing wrong,’ and confirms she sought legal counsel to ensure compliance.

Political support amid controversy

The investigation has not altered support for Rayner within her party. Ed Miliband, former Labour leader announed: ‘We are absolutely 100 per cent behind Angela. We are absolutely confident that she has complied with the rules. He went on to praise her as an inspiring person, saying that she was ‘exactly the kind of person we need in politics.’

Echoing this sentiment, Labour leader Keir Starmer dismissed the issue as a mere smear tactic by the Conservatives, focusing public attention instead on more pressing national crises, such as the alarming A&E waiting times.

As the inquiry unfolds, the political community and the public alike await clarity on the matter, which could influence perceptions of electoral integrity in upcoming elections.