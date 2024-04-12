Eliminating the Golden Visa– you say

By Eva Alvarez •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 10:25
Spanish passport
We asked four Costa Blanca North locals about the Spanish Government’s possible elimination of the Golden Visa.
Rhys Morgan from Britain, who resides in the north of Alicante is in favour of the proposal. “One wonders what has taken Pedro Sanchez so long to get around to disclaiming his inheritance. The ‘Golden Visa’ policy is part of the collapsing scenery of Mariano Rajoy’s response to the Eurozone crisis”. And believes, “attracting ‘foreign investment’ is not what it would say on the charge sheet if this cynical policy, which almost openly gives a licence to money laundering, ever goes to court, which of course it will not”.
Rhys Morgan
This opinion has been endorsed by Francisco Blanes Mayor, a Spanish local living in the San Juan beach area. Francisco believes that in his neighbourhood, “the introduction of the Golden Visa requirement in PAO 5, a development project, has drastically inflated housing prices, making affordable options scarce in the area”. Therefore to him, the Golden Visa “represents a totally brutal discrimination between the rich resident and the poor resident, or the applicant for asylum or residence”. And how this has led to “the total and absolute transfiguration of the real estate market”.
Francisco Blanes Mayor
Carlos Ramirez from Madrid, an actuary who has settled in El Campello for seven years, opposes their views. “I think that all entry of foreign capital and investments should be favoured, especially in areas like the Costa Blanca where locals depend on tourism”. Highlighting his opinion with numerical evidence. “If we consider that approximately 300 golden visas have been granted in Alicante during 2023, we would be talking about the equivalent of receiving the investment of 120,000 more tourists each year in the Province of Alicante solely due to this measure”.
Carlos Ramirez
Javier Castello Lopez, an Alicante local, also voices dissent against the proposal. “It implies a limitation in the direct investment of foreigners in our economy. If someone gets the Golden Visa, they will stay and spend their money here. Why should we limit this? I think the proposal responds to the current electoral time in Spain”.
Javier Castello Lopez
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.