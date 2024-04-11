Spain asks for European defence boost

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 8:57

European Union and Spanish flags. Credit: Casablanca Stock/shutterstock.com

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, highlighted the urgent need for escalated defence spending across Europe to counter Russian aggression.

This call to action took place on Wednesday, April 11, which raised the question of just how well prepared is Europe.

A call for stronger defence

The European security and defence sector, as Sanchez pointed out, has suffered from neglect, resulting in a €56 billion investment shortfall.

La Informacion reported the PM’s concerns: ‘We have fewer capabilities, we suffer digital vulnerabilities that are exacerbated as a consequence of the rise of artificial intelligence, serious shortcomings in the defence industry, despite the fact that the European economy is seven times larger than the Russian economy.’

His remarks underscore the urgency of equipping the EU to match other global powers in military strength, not for aggression but for respect and protection.

Spain’s role and foreign policy

Sanchez is keen on positioning Spain as a key player within this strategic shift, given its status as Europe’s fourth-largest economy and owner of the fourth-largest army.

‘We need to strengthen our deterrence capacity not to be feared, not to drag the world into any arms race but to be respected, to be able to protect this great project of peace, democracy and freedom that is Europe,’ he added.

Moreover, Spain’s foreign policy, ambitious and supportive, as Sanchez describes, is reinforcing its international role, notably in the contexts of Ukraine and the Middle East.

Commitment to peace

While advocating for increased defence spending, the Spanish leader reaffirmed his government’s dedication to diplomacy and peace.

Spain, according to Sanchez, is not just observing global events but actively shaping them. This proactive stance is complemented by efforts to bolster Spain’s economic competitiveness and reduce inequality, promising a balanced approach to national security and economic prosperity.

With a focus on strengthening Europe’s defence capabilities in response to external threats, Spain is poised to take a leading role in ensuring the continent’s security and stability.

This strategic shift towards greater military investment and international cooperation underscores a commitment to safeguarding European values of peace, democracy, and freedom