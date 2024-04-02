Sanchez champions Gaza ceasefire

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 20:52

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Jordan. Credit: pedro.sanchezperezcastejon/Facebook.com

On his Middle Eastern tour, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez landed in Jordan, marking a significant diplomatic visit.

On Tuesday, April 2, the visit centred around crucial dialogue with King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace, focusing on the escalating tensions in Gaza.

Diplomatic milestones and humanitarian efforts

This encounter, the first of its kind in 15 years, underscored the deep-rooted friendship and economic ties between Spain and Jordan.

Both nations are keen on seeing an end to the Gaza crisis, with discussions touching on the urgent need for humanitarian aid. Sanchez commended Spain’s role in a Jordanian-led mission, delivering 24 tonnes of aid to Gaza.

He also noted Spain’s donation of 110 parachutes for air missions, a gesture which was praised by Jordan. ‘Spain is willing to lead by example,’ Sanchez stated, highlighting Spain’s substantial contribution of €23.5 million to UNRWA.

The quest for stability and peace

During the talks, Sanchez and Abdullah II sought solutions for peace, advocating for a two-state solution to ensure regional stability. They also discussed the importance of a humanitarian pause that could lead to a permanent ceasefire, condemning violence in the West Bank.

Sanchez visited the Jabal Al Hussein refugee camp, emphasising the dire need for international support for Palestinian refugees. He reiterated calls for Israel to permit land access for humanitarian aid to Gaza, highlighting the global responsibility towards easing the crisis.

International support and tragedy

The tragedy of losing several members of the World Central Kitchen team, led by chef Jose Andres, was acknowledged by Sanchez, underscoring the perilous conditions faced by humanitarian workers.

He stressed the irreplaceable role of the United Nations in facilitating aid and the collective international duty towards Gaza. ‘150 kilometres from where we are, we are experiencing a tremendous catastrophe. The international community cannot remain impassive,’ he declared.

By intertwining diplomatic dialogue with humanitarian advocacy, Spain and Jordan are spearheading efforts to alleviate the Gaza crisis. The collaboration signifies a beacon of hope towards achieving peace and stability in the region.