Spanish PM Sanchez’s Meeting With Biden On Gaza Crisis

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 12:33

Image of US and Spanish Flags. Credit: rafa jodar/Shutterstock.com

YESTERDAY, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held a telephone meeting with United States President Joe Biden to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza, advocating a diplomatic solution for lasting peace.

The conversation, which took place on Friday, December 23, centred around the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sanchez confirmed the call via social media platform Twitter/X, in which he emphasised Spain’s commitment to a political resolution that supports the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel: ‘I just had a phone conversation with President Joe Biden.’

‘I have thanked him for his congratulations on my investiture and have reiterated my willingness to continue strengthening cooperation with the United States, a strategic partner, ally and friend of Spain, during this new term.

‘We have addressed the dramatic situation in Gaza and I have conveyed my willingness to seek a political solution that enables the coexistence of a State of Palestine and the State of Israel in peace and security. We share the need to maintain firm transatlantic unity in the face of global challenges.’

Transatlantic Unity Against Global Challenges

Spain and the US recognize the importance of solidarity in addressing global issues. Their discussion extended beyond the Middle East, touching upon the Russian aggression against Ukraine. ‘We share the need to maintain firm transatlantic unity in the face of global challenges,’ the Spanish Government stressed.

Humanitarian Efforts And Bilateral Cooperation

Sanchez also reiterated the significance of strengthening Spain-US ties in various domains, including managing migration through legal channels. This follows the Joint Declaration during Biden’s visit to Madrid in June 2022.

The leaders delved into shared geostrategic objectives like diversifying key sector value chains, developing human-centric artificial intelligence, and combating climate change.

International Support For A Palestinian State

Sanchez conveyed Spain’s stance on recognizing a Palestinian State. Alongside Belgium, Ireland, and Malta, Spain appealed to the European Council President Charles Michel, stressing the gravity of the Gaza situation. They sought a ‘lasting’ ceasefire and a unified European response.

The letter condemned the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and demanded the immediate release of hostages. While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defence, the leaders urged compliance with International and Humanitarian Law.

“The credible perspective of the recognition of a Palestinian State, together with the State of Israel, is the basis for progress towards mutual recognition, peace and security in the region,’ the letter stated.

Furthermore, they called for measures to protect civilians and ensure sustained and sufficient humanitarian aid in Gaza, citing international law obligations.