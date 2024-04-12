Flamenco star to perform in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 12:01

Photo: Facebook / Juanfran Carrasco

Juanfra Carrasco and El Perla are in concert at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepon on Saturday May 18 at 9pm.

Juan Francisco Carrasco, flamenco singer and composer, is better known in the history of the art of flamenco singing under his stage name Juanfran Carrasco. He started very young in his village, going on stage for the first time when he was only six years old and his professional career began at the age of 15, with his participation in the programme ‘Duende Flamenco’ on the regional television of Extremadura. At the age of 16 he took part in the prestigious Don Benito Flamenco Festival, sharing the bill with figures such as Luis El Zambo and Miguel de Tena.

He has performed at numerous festivals and peñas as one of the young stars of flamenco singing and toured countries including Japan, Israel and France. Now he is coming to Estepona so get your tickets from the TAF Estepona website.