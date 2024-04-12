Flamenco star to perform in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 12:01
Photo: Facebook / Juanfran Carrasco
Juanfra Carrasco and El Perla are in concert at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepon on Saturday May 18 at 9pm.
Juan Francisco Carrasco, flamenco singer and composer, is better known in the history of the art of flamenco singing under his stage name Juanfran Carrasco. He started very young in his village, going on stage for the first time when he was only six years old and his professional career began at the age of 15, with his participation in the programme ‘Duende Flamenco’ on the regional television of Extremadura. At the age of 16 he took part in the prestigious Don Benito Flamenco Festival, sharing the bill with figures such as Luis El Zambo and Miguel de Tena.
He has performed at numerous festivals and peñas as one of the young stars of flamenco singing and toured countries including Japan, Israel and France. Now he is coming to Estepona so get your tickets from the TAF Estepona website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.