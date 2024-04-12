By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 7:19

Photo: Facebook / Quike

Dining under the stars – it really doesn’t get any better. Fabulous table d’hôte menu, with excellent live music from Quike on Violin on Tuesday April 23.

The Full Moon Gala Dinners at El Oceano Restaurant are some of the most beautiful you’ll experience! From your table on the Veranda, Ocean Room or on the Terrace, enjoy a superb 3-course El Oceano menu under the moonlit skies of the Costa del Sol.

Every Full Moon Gala Dinner throughout the Season will feature amazing live music and entertainment. The Full Moon Gala Dinners are always an amazing night here at El Oceano. The reflection on the Mediterranean Sea is one of the most beautiful sights you’ll see on the Costa del Sol.

The shimmering reflections on the waves with a warm sea breeze make the perfect dining experience. Choose to eat inside or outside on the terrace, El Oceano will guarantee you one of the best seats in the house for the stunning full moon evenings.