Fundraising trip to Benidorm

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:11
Escape to Benidorm for a cause
Image: Shutterstock/ Aishe
Andrea’s Animal Rescue & The Henrietta Foundation, is gearing up for a trip to Benidorm to raise funds for their noble cause. Despite the challenge of ticket sales, organisers are urging everyone to participate and spread the word as the event is just weeks away.
The trip promises a delightful blend of leisure and adventure, with Benidorm’s vibrant market day offering endless shopping opportunities or the option to simply bask in the laid-back atmosphere. With pick-up points at Puerto de Mazarron bus station and Camposol B Sector.
To reserve tickets, interested individuals can contact by telephone at 690 906 565 or 604 129 024 or visit Andrea’s Animal Rescue’s store in Mazarron. This fundraiser not only offers a chance for a memorable day out but also supports the vital work of Andrea’s Animal Rescue & The Henrietta Foundation in caring for animals in need.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
