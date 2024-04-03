Benidorm aids children with special needs

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 15:41

Kids at school Credit: Benidorm Council, Facebook

Benidorm City Council expands their aid to families with special needs children, enhancing the “personal and academic” development.

This year, 143 kids in Benidorm will be granted private therapy and financial support to help facilitate their needs. The City Council allocated

€173,010 for kids´ treatments in disorders including ADHD, OCD and cognitive delay.

The Councilor of Education, Maite Moreno, highlighted the growth in the financial aid given to these children: “Compared to the €98,000 granted in 2019, this year´s has been resolved with €’173, 010, almost 77 per cent more funds in just five years.”

The aid targets registered and enrolled students of schools across the municipality who have been diagnosed with learning difficulties or psychological disorders.

The aid ranges between €95 and €230 per month throughout 10 months, except July and August, with a maximum of €2,000 per child, depending on the services required.

With this aid, which the Councilor of Education has called “essential”, children will benefit from professional assistance to improve their emotional well-being as well as their academic and social lives.