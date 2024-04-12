Helicopter rescues German walkers

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 19:18
Mountain rescue helicopter.
The national police successfully rescued a German couple in the 70s who had gone mountain walking in the Coma dels Cellers area of Andratx on 11 April.
The Special Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group of the Guardia Civil sped to the scene of the accident in their air support helicopter, “Cuco,” after receiving a distress call via the 112 emergency centre numer.
One of the walkers had fallen down a steep slope and was in need of assistance.
The rescue team, consisting of two mountain specialists and the helicopter pilots, quickly reached the area and conducted an aerial search.
Within minutes, they had located the injured couple. The woman had sustained injuries to her hands and head from the fall, which occurred when they deviated from the path.
After being stabilised, the couple were hoisted into the helicrane helicopter and transported to Son Espases Hospital for medical attention.
The difficulty of the rocky terrain in the Mallorcan mountains is easily underestimated by newcomers and the Guardia Civil advises walkers to be realistic and plan their excursions carefully.
There are usually reports and photos of routes online posted by previous excursionists, which offer valuable insights into the level of difficulty of the planned walk.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
