Playhouse theatre

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 7:36

Photo: Facebook / Salon Varieties Theatre

Salva presents an evening of comedy theatre with two superb one-act plays at The Salon Varieties Theatre in Fuengirola from Wednesday April 24 to Sunday April 28.

Heroes is a play by Gerald Sibleyras and adapted for the stage by Tom Stoppard. Winner of the Laurence Olivier Best New Comedy award, in Tom Stoppard’s hilarious and poignant translation of Gérald Sibleyras’ Heroes, we meet three World War I veterans who pass their monotonous filled days in a military hospital by engaging in verbal battles of long-forgotten military campaigns, grumblings about the staff, and reflections on their lives. Henri is afflicted by a gammy leg, Gustave suffers from agoraphobia, and Philippe passes out because of a piece of shrapnel lodged in his brain. Their cantankerous camaraderie becomes strained when Gustave conjures up an escape plan. Looking over the cemetery to the poplars beyond, they dream of freedom.

This will be followed by Theatrical Digs by Jean Mcconnell, a farcical battle of wits, work, agents and mobile phones between a glamorous, conceited actress and an eccentric older performer. We listen in on two women who meet on a seafront. Their uneasy conversation unfolds with each expressing personal perceptions of their own individual careers, but will they be able to overcome their rivalry to become friends?

Performances are nightly at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm with tickets available from the Salon Varieties Theatre website or at the box office.