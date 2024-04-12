Portmán plunged into communication crisis

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Portmán cut off
Image: Shutterstock/ garcia fotografia
IN Portmán Cartagena, a series of cable thefts has left residents disconnected for the third time since mid-March. The latest incident, occurring recently, involved the theft of a Telefónica cable, disrupting voice and data services for the town’s 1,000 residents. Efforts to repair the damage are underway, but there’s uncertainty regarding when services will be restored.
Concerns about the repeated thefts have prompted calls for stronger measures from community leaders and residents. Despite increased police presence following previous thefts, the perpetrators managed to strike again, highlighting the challenges in securing the area. Accessible by vehicle, the site of the repeater pole remains vulnerable. The incidents have raised fears about the potential consequences in case of emergencies, with residents unable to call for help.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.