Portmán plunged into communication crisis

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Portmán cut off Image: Shutterstock/ garcia fotografia

IN Portmán Cartagena, a series of cable thefts has left residents disconnected for the third time since mid-March. The latest incident, occurring recently, involved the theft of a Telefónica cable, disrupting voice and data services for the town’s 1,000 residents. Efforts to repair the damage are underway, but there’s uncertainty regarding when services will be restored.

Community Concerns Mount

Concerns about the repeated thefts have prompted calls for stronger measures from community leaders and residents. Despite increased police presence following previous thefts, the perpetrators managed to strike again, highlighting the challenges in securing the area. Accessible by vehicle, the site of the repeater pole remains vulnerable. The incidents have raised fears about the potential consequences in case of emergencies, with residents unable to call for help.

