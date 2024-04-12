Quality, choice, proximity – Hiper Centro

By Annette Christmas • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 21:16

Martina Segui, Manager. Credit: AC

Popular with the English- and German- speaking community, the Hiper Centro is a family business with 14 stores in Mallorca and more on the way.

The chain was founded in 1985 by a group of families in Manacor, with a shared vision of focusing on local Mallorcan products, and has since opened stores in Ibiza, Menorca and the Canary Islands.

Expansion continues, with a new shop opened in Montuiri in November and another launching in Santanyí on July 1.

Eco-friendly produce policies

The eco-friendly zero-kilometre policy ensures the quality and freshness of products.

This commitment is reflected in the rigorous selection of pork and chicken, and fresh fish from the Palma fish market.

Home improvement department

The two biggest stores are in Manacor and Inca, where practically anything can be found. Operations Manager Valentí Calvo adds that different sized presentations of the same product are even available. The Inca location has seven double aisles of wine and a dedicated pet product room.

The stores are in urban centres, making them among the most convenient shops on the island. They carry everything to be found in a department store but closer to home.

As customer Paco Mari says, “It’s incredible, from food to washing machines, fridges and above all tools or anything…Maybe you need screws or a fridge, you can find it there”.

The reputation of the Inca store run by Martina Pieras Seguí and Tomeu Campaner Perelló dates back 34 years to when the premises were a shoe factory known as Loric, and the name still lingers as a reference point among locals. The shoe industry was of course an important part of local culture at the time.

Martina typifies the enormous commitment of the Hiper Centro staff. She has been at the store since its inception, and speed-walks so many thousands of steps inside it every day that her colleagues suggest she use a scooter.

“I’m passionate about my work,” she says. “And it’s a big advantage to love what you do.”

Martina points out that the Hiper Centro carries both high-end brands and white-label goods, with everything in between.

Above all, she stresses the importance of the fresh produce: the butcher, baker, fishmonger, and delicatessen counters offer superlative quality and freshness.

“The in-store bakery carries a wide range of fresh bread, including wholemeal, spelt, a variety of sweet and savoury pastries, homemade at the Manacor bakery workshop. We also have a section of our own home-cooked food to take away.”

Customers share in Martina’s enthusiasm. Shopper Antonia says she comes for the high-quality fish and meat and likes to catch up with friends at the in-store café, adding: “You can’t beat the quality of the fresh fruit and veg.”

The Inca store is at Avinguda del General Luque, 443, 07300 Inca. Opening hours are from 8:30 am to 9 pm from Monday to Saturday and 8:30 to 2 pm on Sundays and holidays.