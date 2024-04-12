Residents urged to oppose the quarry proposal

By Julian Phillips • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 18:50

"No to the mine. Our lives are at stake." Credit: Vera Residents Association.

VERAPLAYAZUL, a neighbourhood association representing 10,000 residents across 22 urban areas along the Almería coast, is urging residents of Vera and the wider region to send an online letter to the president of the Junta de Andalucía, expressing their opposition to a proposed mine and calling for the process to be halted.

The letter emphasises the negative impact the mine would have on health, the economy, and the environment in the Levante region of Almeria. It highlights concerns about the mine’s proximity to residential areas, agricultural land, and important community facilities such as schools and the Ave station, warning of potential respiratory issues due to dust emissions and the detrimental effects on tourism, services, and agriculture.

Additionally, the letter raises concerns about the environmental impact of the chosen site, citing its special ecological significance and the potential risks to groundwater and marine ecosystems.

The letter calls on the Andalusian Government to reject the mine proposal, citing its illegality and the threat it poses to the well-being of over 50,000 residents in Vera alone. It ends with a poignant plea: “No to the mine. Our lives are at stake.”