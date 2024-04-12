Sanchez’s diplomatic dash to Norway and Ireland

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 21:50

Spanish PM in Dublin. Credit: pedro.sanchezperezcastejon/Facebook.com

In recent discussions, Norway and Ireland have pledged to work closely with Spain to recognise Palestine as a state.

The commitment was agreed following meetings in Oslo and Dublin with Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Spanish Government.

On Friday, April 12, Sanchez posted a message on Facebook: ‘I have launched a series of meetings in Europe to reach a political solution, once and for all, that will bring peace and security in the Middle East.

‘The first of them was next to the Prime Minister of Norway. We agree that only the materialisation of the two states can bring a lasting solution to this conflict. It’s time to move from words to action.

He also added: ‘This afternoon, in Dublin, Spain and Ireland we have committed to the recognition of the State of Palestine. We offer our commitment to give hope to the Palestinian people.’

Diplomatic meetings in Oslo and Dublin

Sanchez’s whistle-stop European tour was aimed at rallying support for Palestine’s statehood, the Spanish PM met with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gah Store and Ireland’s new leader, Simon Harris, in Oslo and Dublin respectively.

These meetings, which took place on April 12, have underscored a coordinated effort among the nations to advance Palestine’s recognition at a time deemed most conducive to peace in the region.

Commitment to peace

‘We are ready to recognise the State of Palestine and give it its rightful place in the UN,’ declared Store. This sentiment aligns with Spain’s firm stance, with Sanchez stating, ‘Our commitment is firm and we will not give up on achieving a lasting solution.’

Both leaders reinforced the necessity of transforming discussions into definitive actions. Ireland’s Harris echoed these sentiments, maintaining the position of his predecessor, Leo Varadkar, in supporting Palestine.

Harmonious diplomatic efforts

The shared commitment of Spain, Norway, and Ireland extends beyond diplomatic promises. They seek a broad, collaborative approach involving other nations, aiming to create a conducive atmosphere for peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

Despite not setting a specific timetable, the leaders have highlighted their historical involvement in peace processes, such as the Madrid Conference of 1991 and the Oslo Agreements of 1993, to stress the importance of their roles.

While the leaders condemn the October attack by Hamas, they also criticise the excessive use of force by Israel and call for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Their unified stance extends to support for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and the need for resumed contributions from nations that have halted funding.