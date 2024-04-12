Speed and sound

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:30

Photo: Facebook / Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony’s concert at Oasisss Marbella Fest will open the E1 Puerto Banús GP. Marc Anthony, who is one of the captains of Escudería del E1, will be in charge of opening the event with a concert in front of 15,000 people at Oasisss Marbella Fest on Friday May 31.

The singer will be performing his new album ‘Muevense’ at the music festival, one of the most awaited events of the year on the Costa del Sol. Oasisss Marbella Fest brings together artists of different genres and styles in a great atmosphere and this year there is an unique opportunity to enjoy the opening of the E1 Puerto Banús GP.

Each of the teams participating in the E1 Series is captained by internationally renowned personalities: Rafa Nadal, Marc Anthony, Sergio Pérez, Didier Drogba, Tom Bradi and Steve Aoki, among others.

E1 is the Electric Off Shore Formula 1, a new global sport with the only electric motor authorised by the International Motorboat Racing Union. The E1 Series is being held throughout 2024 in international locations including Monaco, Hong Kong, Geneva, Venice and in Puerto Banús.

After the opening concert by Marc Anthony, the sporting event will begin on Saturday June 1 in Puerto Banús. On the same day, the teams will compete in the qualifying races, with the semi-final and final on Sunday June 2.

The concert on the May 31 will start at 10pm with the presence of some great celebrities. This event will give more than 15,000 people the opportunity to enjoy the music of Marc Anthony in the first concert that the Puerto Rican artist will give in Spain as part of his ‘Historia Tour’.

7.1 billion views on YouTube

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of latin music and culture. He has won countless gold and platinum records from the Recording Industry Association of America and has been credited with over 50 Billboard chart number one hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube.

The six-time Grammy award winner launched the Maestro Cares Foundation, hosting a series of fundraisers throughout the year to help build orphanages in Latin America. He also has his own clothing and accessories line and he is a minority owner of The Miami Dolphins NFL team.

Tickets for the Marc Anthony concert are available from €39 through the website oasisssmarbellafest.com and from El Corte Inglés.