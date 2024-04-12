Splash into Summer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 14:44

Charity pool party Photo: Pexels CC

Join a family pool party fundraiser for a sun-soaked afternoon filled with laughter, splashes, and delicious flavours, all for a fantastic cause. Dive into fun at this pool party, sponsored by the amazing Fate Foods Catering, and help raise funds to get the girls from the amazing Manilva Skating Academy for the 2024 World Championships in Italy.

It’s taking place on Saturday May 4 at 2pm in Casares where you will be able to enjoy a mouth-watering barbecue feast prepared by the incredible Fate Foods Catering team. Enjoy juicy burgers, succulent skewers, and a variety of side dishes that will make your taste buds dance.

Then relax by the pool or take a dip, lounge under the sun, and listen to the sounds of the amazing DJ Jasimo. Have fun with your family, make memories with fun pool games and activities for all ages. Socialise with friends, catch up, laugh, and enjoy the company of friends in a beautiful poolside setting.

This isn’t just a party though, it’s a mission to support the talented girls on their journey to the skating World Championships. Every penny contributes to their dream. Your support means the world to them so, help send the girls to Italy with love, encouragement, and the funds to compete at their best.

For more information, contact 603 226 099 and don’t forget your swimsuit, towel, and your appetite!