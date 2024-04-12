Works to channel water inside the Geode de Pulpi

By Julian Phillips •
Updated: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:30
Finalising the water channelling measures.
Credit: Geode de Pulpi
The Pulpi City Council in Almería has undertaken water channelling works within the galleries of the Pulpí Geode, the world’s largest accessible geode, to enhance visitor safety in the Mina Rica where it resides.
Mayor Juan Pedro Garcia, alongside Geode Councillor Juanba Lopez and representatives from Fiser Inmuebles, S.L., and Tecminsa, S.L., convened to finalise the acceptance of the water channelling measures. The project, costing €43,081.84, was executed by Fiser Inmuebles, S.L., under the supervision of Tecminsa, S.L., led by geologist Francisco Fernandez, an architect involved in enhancing the Geode of Pulpi.
The primary aim was to prevent water entering during storms, particularly between the second and third gallery levels where tourists frequent, bolstering safety for daily visitors. Measures were implemented to redirect water away from visitor pathways, averting potential hazards such as wet stairs and walkways.
These actions not only enhance visitor safety but also contribute to preserving the Geode’s conservation conditions. Previously, water accumulation between the third and fourth levels heightened humidity, particularly in summer, posing a threat to the Geode’s integrity.
Furthermore, ongoing improvements include roof renovations over the Geode, reinforcing its structure and replacing old mesh with steel sheets to deter pigeons, known to cause damage. Maintenance actions in 2023 included installing meshes to deter pigeons and cleaning loose rocks along tourist routes.
Additional efforts involved reinforcing the shoring of the Rica Mine, replacing deteriorated crossbars for enhanced safety.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
