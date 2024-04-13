Axarquia reservoir recovery

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 17:17
La Viñuela Reservoir topped up
Image: Facebook/ Olive Ivy Guesthouse
THE agricultural sector in Málaga province is hopeful for some relief, especially in the Axarquía region, from the stringent irrigation measures imposed for the past year and a half.
According to a recent report by Ecologists in Action, the Viñuela reservoir has emerged from its status as a ‘dead reservoir,’ marking the only reservoir in the province in a better state than a year ago. Yet, agricultural spokespersons express a continued reliance on rain, hoping for a repeat of the rainy episodes experienced over Easter.
Ecologistas en Acción continues to recommend caution, echoing sentiments from regional and local administrations across Málaga province. They stress, ‘The hydrological situation in Andalucia is relieved but not solved.’ They emphasise the need for prudent resource management, urging sustainability criteria to prevent an unsustainable increase in irrigated land.
Experts highlight a lack of comprehensive data on groundwater levels, emphasizing the importance of these resources for agriculture. While recent rains have replenished surface water reserves, groundwater levels remain a concern.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.