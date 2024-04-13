Axarquia reservoir recovery

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 17:17

La Viñuela Reservoir topped up Image: Facebook/ Olive Ivy Guesthouse

THE agricultural sector in Málaga province is hopeful for some relief, especially in the Axarquía region, from the stringent irrigation measures imposed for the past year and a half.

Signs of Hope in Axarquía’s Agriculture

According to a recent report by Ecologists in Action, the Viñuela reservoir has emerged from its status as a ‘dead reservoir,’ marking the only reservoir in the province in a better state than a year ago. Yet, agricultural spokespersons express a continued reliance on rain, hoping for a repeat of the rainy episodes experienced over Easter.

Ecologists’ Caution: Balancing Relief and Sustainability

Ecologistas en Acción continues to recommend caution, echoing sentiments from regional and local administrations across Málaga province. They stress, ‘The hydrological situation in Andalucia is relieved but not solved.’ They emphasise the need for prudent resource management, urging sustainability criteria to prevent an unsustainable increase in irrigated land.

Challenges and Hopes for Málaga’s Agriculture

Experts highlight a lack of comprehensive data on groundwater levels, emphasizing the importance of these resources for agriculture. While recent rains have replenished surface water reserves, groundwater levels remain a concern.

