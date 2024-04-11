Black Eyed Peas in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 15:49

Photo: Facebook / Black Eyed Peas

Selvatic Málaga Fest has announced a new concert in its programme for summer 2024 in Málaga: Black Eyed Peas. The Los Angeles band formed by will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo will perform their live show to the Malaga public on Sunday July 21 at the Malaga Forum.

The hip-hop and pop band have been filling stadiums since their formation in 1995, and 29 years later they are still in the charts with collaborations including Daddy Yankee, Anitta and the Alfa and even Shakira. And now you will be able to enjoy them live, where you will sing along to their best known songs.

After focusing on their individual music careers and a major musical hiatus, in 2016, inspired by several terrorist attacks around the world they released a new version of Where Is The Love, Foxx. Since then, they have released two albums, including ‘Translation’ in 2020. The group currently consists of will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo and J Rey Soul, the latter being the most recent addition to the group after the departure of the famous Fergie.

With a dozen albums behind them, countless international tours and collaborations with some of the most important international artists in rap, r&b and American soul, the group joins the line-up that Selvatic has prepared for the summer season, from June to September 2024.

Tickets are already on sale at selvaticfest.es