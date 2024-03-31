By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:43

Students singing Photo: Pexels CC

An exciting collaboration between Aulafic and Malo Malo Entertainment is about to hit the stage: the Cover Festival. It’s on Saturday April 6 at 8pm at the Centro de Artes Escénicas La Alcoholera in San Pedro Alcántara.

Aulafic is involved in the training, development and promotion of artists and singers located in San Pedro For months, Aulafic’s talented students have been immersed in Malo Malo’s recording studio, located in Marbella, to offer the audience a unique musical experience.

This festival promises original and carefully crafted versions of well-known songs, presented in an acoustic format that will touch the hearts of all present. In this exciting project, Aulafic has led the way, encouraging the creativity of its students and allowing them to infuse each song with their own heart and soul.

The result is completely new and personalised versions, full of quality and authenticity. After months of hard work, they are excited to present the fruits of their efforts in an acoustic concert that will be truly unique and personal for all in attendance.

Tickets are €15 from www.mientrada.net or call: 902 646 289 and they will also be available at the theatre box office two hours before the start of the performance.

Don’t miss this incredible fusion of talent and creativity at the Cover Festival.