$220 million yacht in Malaga

Published: 07 May 2024 • 12:02
The Moonrise
Photo: Screenshot / YouTube
Since the beginning of May, dock number one of the port of Malaga has been home to the Moonrise yacht; a private pleasure boat owned by the Ukrainian-born billionaire and philanthropist Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp.
The Moonrise, which had an initial cost of $220 million and annual maintenance costs calculated at $15 million, received the international award for the best yacht of 2021 based on its technical characteristics.
With a length of almost 100 metres, a beam of 15.5 metres and a gross tonnage of 3,945 tonnes, this steel-hulled vessel with an aluminium superstructure can accommodate 16 passengers in 8 luxurious suites. With a crew of 32 people, the Moonrise can sail at a maximum speed of 19.5 knots (36.1 kilometres per hour).
With a heliport at the bow and a platform at the stern for water sports, this super yacht, which stands out for the dark glass that can be seen on its four decks, also has all the luxury typical of this type of boat including a logistical support ship, a 68 metre catamaran which transports everything that this yacht does not normally carry on board.
The Moonrise, which flies the flag of the Cayman Islands, is visiting the waters of the port of Malaga for the first time.
